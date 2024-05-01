Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

