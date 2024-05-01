Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.11. 2,137,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,660,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Specifically, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $478.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.