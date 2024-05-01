Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

