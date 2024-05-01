WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 457 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

