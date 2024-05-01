WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

