WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $228,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

