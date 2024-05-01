WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $274,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 285,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

