WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $559,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

