WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $176,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 680,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 225,127 shares during the period.

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

