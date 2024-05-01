WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

