WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE:IPI opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $104,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $222,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,551 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

