WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 13,950 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,071,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 283,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

