WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $4,234,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

