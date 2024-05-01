WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRVI opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

