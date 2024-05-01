WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,571 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 6.1 %
NYSE ASPN opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $19.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
