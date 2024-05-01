Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 96.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 441.5% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.