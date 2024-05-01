Wedbush Weighs in on Equity Residential’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 271,294 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $666,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

