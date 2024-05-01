WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in WESCO International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

