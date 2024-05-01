Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

