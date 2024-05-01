WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $43,684.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00136035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

