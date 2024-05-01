William Blair Weighs in on NerdWallet, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for NerdWallet in a report released on Friday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on NRDS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.