Win Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,043 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 609.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,271. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.58 and a 52 week high of $291.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

