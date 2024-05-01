Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 371,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 7.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 357,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 252,857 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 201,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,091. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

