Win Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.82. The company had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,516. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

