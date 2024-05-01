Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 129,956 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,140,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,949. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

