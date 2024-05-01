Win Advisors Inc. Takes $420,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.85. 75,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,331. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.50. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

