Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 194.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,561 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $29,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,893.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 258,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wix.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,390,000 after acquiring an additional 105,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.82. 26,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,225. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 216.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

