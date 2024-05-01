Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.650-0.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.65 to $0.85 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.43%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

