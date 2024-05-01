Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.700-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Woodward also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.35. The stock had a trading volume of 225,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,203. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.