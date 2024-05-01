Wrapped eETH Price Hits $2,996.04 on Major Exchanges (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,996.04 or 0.05233745 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $46.15 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 824,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 827,357.78577384. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,102.94497674 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $48,228,544.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

