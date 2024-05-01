WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

WW International Stock Down 2.7 %

WW stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

