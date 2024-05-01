Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 495,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,518. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.