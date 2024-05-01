Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 437,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 680,063 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $20.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xencor

Xencor Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $324,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,242.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.