Yara International ASA Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Yara International ASA in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,057.14%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

