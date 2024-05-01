Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

