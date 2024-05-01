ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0516

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $479,663.56 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048974 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036383 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014202 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
