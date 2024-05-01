Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $368.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $340.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.18. 217,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.