Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
NYSE ZVIA opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
