Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

NYSE ZVIA opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $37,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,717,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.17.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

