Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 118,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,288. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

