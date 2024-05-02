10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.90. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806 over the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

