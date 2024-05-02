11,274 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. TE Connectivity makes up 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,537,000 after purchasing an additional 145,605 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,006,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,510 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.20. 366,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,431. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.