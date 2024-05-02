12,303 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 148,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,841. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

