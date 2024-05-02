13,275 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

