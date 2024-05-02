1,575 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

