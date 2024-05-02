1,630 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

