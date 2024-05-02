26,155 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.56. 1,807,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,949. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

