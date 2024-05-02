2,923 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

