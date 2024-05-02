3,024 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 538,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

