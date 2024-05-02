3,499 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

