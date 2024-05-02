3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS.

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,822. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.