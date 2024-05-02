3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS.
3M Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,822. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
